دليل الشركات
Innotech
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Innotech الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Innotech من $11,973 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $122,400 لمنصب مهندس كيميائي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Innotech. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $51K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الأمامية

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس ضمان الجودة

مهندس بيانات

مهندس ديف أوبس

محلل بيانات
Median $39.8K
محلل أعمال
Median $46K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مهندس حلول
Median $68K

مهندس بيانات

مدير برنامج تقني
Median $78.9K
مساعد إداري
$22.7K
مهندس كيميائي
$122K
عالم بيانات
Median $31.3K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$12K
مصرفي استثماري
$41.8K
القانونية
$63.2K
مصمم منتجات
$38.8K
مدير منتج
$60.2K
مدير مشروع
$91.4K
موظف توظيف
$58.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$66K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$41.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Innotech هي مهندس كيميائي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $122,400. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Innotech هو $50,958.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Innotech

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Apple
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى