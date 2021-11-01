دليل الشركات
INNOLUX
INNOLUX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب INNOLUX من $23,852 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $39,308 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في INNOLUX. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $25.9K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$36.1K
مصمم منتجات
$23.9K

مدير مشروع
$39.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

