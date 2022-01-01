دليل الشركات
Inmar
Inmar الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Inmar يتراوح من $79,600 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $224,400 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Inmar. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $109K
مدير علوم البيانات
$188K
عالم البيانات
$110K

محلل مالي
$86.7K
الموارد البشرية
$79.6K
التسويق
$224K
مدير المنتج
$147K
المبيعات
$124K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

