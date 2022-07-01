دليل الشركات
Infront X الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Infront X يتراوح من $43,512 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $181,090 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Infront X. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
$181K
مدير المشاريع
$43.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$92.8K

مدير البرامج التقنية
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

