دليل الشركات
Infront X
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن Infront X قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Infront X, a digital media company focused on the way data science and technology can create more personal experiences for users while growing audiences for content owners, bridges the gap between storytelling and technology, creating digital platforms and experiences to help global brands engage with audiences and monetize their investments. Infront X works with many of the biggest names in sports, media, entertainment, and active lifestyle, using data-driven insights to cater to audience passions and empower businesses to make millions of lasting impressions. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Infront X is proud of the impact it has helped create for elite organizations like the PGA TOUR, NASCAR, FOX, Chelsea FC, AS Roma, the International Ski Federation and the International Basketball Federation, among countless others.

    infrontx.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2008
    سنة التأسيس
    210
    عدد الموظفين
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Infront X

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى