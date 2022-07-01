دليل الشركات
Infovista
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Infovista الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Infovista يتراوح من $59,700 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $120,011 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Infovista. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مصمم المنتج
$59.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$101K
مهندس حلول
$120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Infovista هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $120,011. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Infovista هو $101,490.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Infovista

شركات ذات صلة

  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى