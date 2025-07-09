دليل الشركات
Infotech
Infotech الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Infotech يتراوح من $24,984 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $100,025 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Infotech. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس كهربائي
$25K
مُوظِّف
$99.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$100K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Infotechで報告された最高給の職種はمهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$100,025です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Infotechで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$99,500です。

موارد أخرى