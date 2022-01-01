دليل الشركات
Infostretch
Infostretch الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Infostretch يتراوح من $118,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $169,150 لـ مدير تصميم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Infostretch. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $118K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$136K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$169K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Infostretch هو مدير تصميم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $169,150. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Infostretch هو $135,675.

موارد أخرى