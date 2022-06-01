دليل الشركات
Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Info-Tech Research Group يتراوح من $31,990 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $119,710 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Info-Tech Research Group. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مدير المشاريع
Median $102K
مستشار إداري
$61.7K
المبيعات
$120K

مهندس برمجيات
$32K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Info-Tech Research Group هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $119,710. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Info-Tech Research Group هو $81,643.

