Infinidat
Infinidat الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Infinidat من $35,638 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $111,440 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Infinidat. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $84.3K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل أعمال
$93.5K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$35.6K

التسويق
$111K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Infinidat هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $111,440. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Infinidat هو $88,927.

