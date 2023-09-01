دليل الشركات
Inetum
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Inetum الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Inetum يتراوح من $19,857 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $162,089 لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Inetum. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $33K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عمليات الأعمال
$162K
محلل أعمال
$48.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
محلل بيانات
$19.9K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$37K
مستشار إداري
$25.2K
مدير المنتج
$30.5K
مدير المشاريع
$38.3K
مهندس حلول
$42.1K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Inetum هو عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $162,089. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Inetum هو $36,991.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Inetum

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى