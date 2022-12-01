IndiaMART الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب IndiaMART يتراوح من $6,585 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $28,744 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IndiaMART. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $13.8K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير المنتج
Median $28.7K
المبيعات
$6.6K

مستثمر مخاطر
$11.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IndiaMART هو مدير المنتج بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $28,744. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IndiaMART هو $12,839.

