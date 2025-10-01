يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Phoenix Area الوسطية في Indeed $295K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Indeed. آخر تحديث: 10/1/2025
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.4%
سنة 3
في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (8.32% ربع سنوي)
33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (8.35% ربع سنوي)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.