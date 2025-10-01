دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Phoenix Area الوسطية في Indeed $295K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Indeed. آخر تحديث: 10/1/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
إجمالي سنوي
$295K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
مكافأة
$22K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
15 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Indeed?

$160K

أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.4%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (8.32% ربع سنوي)

  • 33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (8.35% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Indeed in Phoenix Area تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $325,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Indeed لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Phoenix Area هو $293,000.

