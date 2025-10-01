نوع الأسهم

RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

25 % يستحق في 1st - سنة ( 25.00 % سنوياً )

25 % يستحق في 2nd - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

25 % يستحق في 3rd - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

25 % يستحق في 4th - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.