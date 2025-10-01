دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض العمليات التجارية in New York City Area الوسطية في Indeed $143K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Indeed. آخر تحديث: 10/1/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
إجمالي سنوي
$143K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
مكافأة
$16K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
7 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Indeed?

$160K

أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.4%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (8.32% ربع سنوي)

  • 33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (8.35% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة العمليات التجارية في Indeed in New York City Area تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $228,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Indeed لوظيفة العمليات التجارية in New York City Area هو $140,000.

