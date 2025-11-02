دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض عمليات الأعمال الوسطية في Indeed $140K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Indeed. آخر تحديث: 11/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
إجمالي سنوي
$140K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافة راتب

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.4%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Indeed، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (8.32% ربع سنوي)

  • 33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (8.35% ربع سنوي)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة عمليات الأعمال في Indeed تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $228,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Indeed لوظيفة عمليات الأعمال هو $115,000.

