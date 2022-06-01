دليل الشركات
Included Health
    • حول

    Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We break down barriers to provide high-quality care for every person in every community — no matter where they are in their health journey or what type of care they need, from acute to chronic, behavioral to physical. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

    http://includedhealth.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2020
    سنة التأسيس
    840
    عدد الموظفين
    $100M-$250M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

