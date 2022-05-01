دليل الشركات
Imperva الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Imperva من $64,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $217,080 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Imperva. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $117K
خدمة العملاء
$161K
عمليات التسويق
$189K

مصمم منتجات
$141K
مدير منتج
$217K
مهندس مبيعات
$209K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$64K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$135K
مهندس حلول
$132K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Imperva هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $217,080. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Imperva هو $141,158.

