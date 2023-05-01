دليل الشركات
IMMI
    حول

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1961
    سنة التأسيس
    3,001
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

