Imerys الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Imerys من $39,009 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $218,900 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Imerys. آخر تحديث: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
