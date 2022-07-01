دليل الشركات
Imagen الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Imagen يتراوح من $108,540 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $398,000 لـ طبيب في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Imagen. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$131K
طبيب
$398K
مدير المنتج
$216K

مُوظِّف
$109K
مهندس برمجيات
$114K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Imagen هو طبيب at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $398,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Imagen هو $130,650.

