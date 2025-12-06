دليل الشركات
Illumina
  • الرواتب
  • مدير برامج

  • جميع رواتب مدير برامج

Illumina مدير برامج الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير برامج in United States الوسطية في Illumina $205K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Illumina. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Illumina
Program Manager
San Diego, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$205K
المستوى
P1
الراتب الأساسي
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
مكافأة
$25K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
6 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Illumina?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Illumina، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير برامج في Illumina in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $295,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Illumina لوظيفة مدير برامج in United States هو $205,000.

موارد أخرى

