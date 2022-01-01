دليل الشركات
IKEA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب IKEA يتراوح من $16,478 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $422,100 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IKEA. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $96.3K
Senior Software Engineer $105K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $61.2K
مدير المنتج
Median $100K

مصمم المنتج
Median $107K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محاسب
$85.7K
مساعد إداري
$23.4K
محلل أعمال
$66.6K
خدمة العملاء
$26.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$422K
محلل مالي
$83.1K
مصمم صناعي
$35.8K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$16.5K
مدير المشاريع
$55.3K
مُوظِّف
$66.7K
المبيعات
$50.3K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$31K
مهندس حلول
$77.6K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$109K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$54.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IKEA هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $422,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IKEA هو $66,626.

