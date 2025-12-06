دليل الشركات
IHS Markit
  • الرواتب
  • مدير برامج تقنية

  • جميع رواتب مدير برامج تقنية

IHS Markit مدير برامج تقنية الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير برامج تقنية in United States الوسطية في IHS Markit $37.9K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في IHS Markit. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
إجمالي سنوي
$37.9K
المستوى
10
الراتب الأساسي
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$1.8K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
8 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في IHS Markit?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية في IHS Markit in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $111,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في IHS Markit لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية in United States هو $111,000.

موارد أخرى

