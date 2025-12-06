دليل الشركات
IHS Markit
  • الرواتب
  • مدير هندسة البرمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مدير هندسة البرمجيات

IHS Markit مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States الوسطية في IHS Markit $235K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في IHS Markit. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
IHS Markit
Software Engineering Principal
New York, NY
إجمالي سنوي
$235K
المستوى
L7
الراتب الأساسي
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
مكافأة
$15K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
18 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
25 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في IHS Markit?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في IHS Markit in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $295,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في IHS Markit لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States هو $208,000.

