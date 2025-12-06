دليل الشركات
IHS Markit
  الرواتب
  مدير منتجات

  جميع رواتب مدير منتجات

IHS Markit مدير منتجات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير منتجات in Canada الوسطية في IHS Markit SGD 135K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في IHS Markit. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
إجمالي سنوي
$105K
المستوى
hidden
الراتب الأساسي
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$14.5K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2-4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5-10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في IHS Markit?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
رواتب التدريب

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير منتجات في IHS Markit in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره SGD 220,423. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في IHS Markit لوظيفة مدير منتجات in Canada هو SGD 135,433.

موارد أخرى

