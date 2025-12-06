دليل الشركات
IHS Markit
IHS Markit مصمم منتجات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States الوسطية في IHS Markit $98K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في IHS Markit. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
إجمالي سنوي
$98K
المستوى
L1
الراتب الأساسي
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$10K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
4 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في IHS Markit?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مصمم منتجات في IHS Markit in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $125,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في IHS Markit لوظيفة مصمم منتجات in United States هو $98,000.

موارد أخرى

