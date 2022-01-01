دليل الشركات
IHS Markit
IHS Markit الرواتب

نطاق رواتب IHS Markit يتراوح من $9,944 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $258,700 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IHS Markit. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم المنتج
Median $98K
محلل أعمال
$79.1K

تطوير الأعمال
$84.2K
محلل بيانات
$83.7K
عالم البيانات
$106K
محلل مالي
$9.9K
الموارد البشرية
$51K
مصرفي استثماري
$29.8K
مستشار إداري
$192K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$122K
مدير المنتج
$170K
مدير المشاريع
$93.5K
مُوظِّف
$13.4K
مهندس مبيعات
$111K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$104K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$259K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$112K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IHS Markit هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $258,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IHS Markit هو $101,341.

