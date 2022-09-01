دليل الشركات
iFood
iFood الرواتب

نطاق رواتب iFood يتراوح من $12,478 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $100,491 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في iFood. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

عالم البيانات
Median $36.1K
مدير المنتج
Median $15.8K

عمليات الأعمال
$33.6K
محلل أعمال
$26.8K
محلل بيانات
$37K
مدير علوم البيانات
$100K
الموارد البشرية
$26.7K
مصمم المنتج
$23.9K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$94.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في iFood هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $100,491. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في iFood هو $33,586.

