دليل الشركات
IEEE
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

IEEE الرواتب

نطاق رواتب IEEE يتراوح من $56,722 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $231,280 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IEEE. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
Median $110K
مهندس عتاد
$56.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$231K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IEEE هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $231,280. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IEEE هو $128,680.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ IEEE

شركات ذات صلة

  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى