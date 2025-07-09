دليل الشركات
Idp Education
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Idp Education الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Idp Education يتراوح من $5,016 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $160,464 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Idp Education. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مساعد إداري
$38.1K
عالم البيانات
$98.7K
التسويق
$62.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مصمم المنتج
$66.1K
مدير المنتج
$160K
المبيعات
$5K
مهندس برمجيات
$9.6K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Idp Education هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $160,464. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Idp Education هو $62,239.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Idp Education

شركات ذات صلة

  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى