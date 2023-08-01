IDfy الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب IDfy يتراوح من $12,367 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $20,923 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IDfy. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $15K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

الموارد البشرية
$20.9K
مدير المنتج
$13.8K

محلل أمن المعلومات
$12.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в IDfy, е الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $20,923. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в IDfy, е $14,422.

