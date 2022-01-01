دليل الشركات
iCIMS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب iCIMS من $79,600 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $178,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في iCIMS. آخر تحديث: 10/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Median $110K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $160K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

عالم بيانات
$102K
مدير منتج
$130K
موظف توظيف
$79.6K
مدير برنامج تقني
$153K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في iCIMS هي مهندس برمجيات at the Principal Software Engineer level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $178,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في iCIMS هو $124,950.

