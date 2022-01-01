دليل الشركات
ICF
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

ICF الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ICF يتراوح من $52,629 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $517,575 لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ICF. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $114K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
Median $65K
عالم البيانات
Median $75K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
محلل أعمال
Median $121K
مساعد إداري
$121K
تطوير الأعمال
$518K
مهندس مدني
$87.6K
مهندس كهربائي
$52.6K
محلل مالي
$129K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$72.4K
مستشار إداري
$91.2K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$62.4K
مدير المنتج
$103K
مدير المشاريع
$79.6K
مُوظِّف
$149K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$119K
مهندس حلول
$233K

مهندس معماري بيانات

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ICF هو تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $517,575. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ICF هو $102,510.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ICF

شركات ذات صلة

  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • ISG
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى