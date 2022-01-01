دليل الشركات
Huntington National Bank
Huntington National Bank الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Huntington National Bank من $64,675 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $200,400 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Huntington National Bank. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $91.5K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

عالم بيانات
Median $105K
مصمم منتجات
Median $138K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $128K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $200K
محلل أعمال
$89.6K
محلل بيانات
$64.7K
محلل مالي
$88.6K
استشاري إداري
$129K
مدير منتج
$137K
مدير مشروع
$73K
المبيعات
$194K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$166K
مهندس حلول
$139K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Huntington National Bank هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $200,400. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Huntington National Bank هو $128,183.

