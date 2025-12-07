يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States الوسطية في Human Interest $170K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Human Interest. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Human Interest، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
