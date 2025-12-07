دليل الشركات
Human Interest
  • الرواتب
  • مصمم منتجات

  • جميع رواتب مصمم منتجات

Human Interest مصمم منتجات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States الوسطية في Human Interest $170K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Human Interest. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$170K
المستوى
L4
الراتب الأساسي
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Human Interest?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في Human Interest، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مصمم منتجات في Human Interest in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $170,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Human Interest لوظيفة مصمم منتجات in United States هو $170,000.

