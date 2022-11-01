دليل الشركات
Hiscox
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Hiscox الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hiscox من $30,979 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $238,342 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hiscox. آخر تحديث: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
محلل أعمال
$31K
عالم بيانات
$33.6K
موارد بشرية
$155K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 63
101 63
تسويق
$81.6K
مدير منتجات
$146K
مهندس برمجيات
$238K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hiscox هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $238,342. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hiscox هو $113,995.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Hiscox

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/hiscox/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.