Hipcamp الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hipcamp من $168,504 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $907,515 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hipcamp. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $170K
محلل أعمال
$177K
عالم بيانات
$175K

الموارد البشرية
$366K
مصمم منتجات
$169K
مدير منتج
$212K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$908K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hipcamp هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $907,515. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hipcamp هو $176,880.

