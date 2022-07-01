دليل الشركات
hims & hers
hims & hers الرواتب

نطاق رواتب hims & hers يتراوح من $140,250 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $482,575 لـ مصمم صناعي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في hims & hers. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $200K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مصمم المنتج
Median $150K
مدير المنتج
Median $205K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $250K
محلل أعمال
$176K
محلل بيانات
$171K
مدير علوم البيانات
$402K
محلل مالي
$140K
مصمم صناعي
$483K
التسويق
$239K
مدير المشاريع
$176K
الأسئلة الشائعة

hims & hersで報告された最高給の職種はمصمم صناعي at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$482,575です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
hims & hersで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$200,000です。

