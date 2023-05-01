دليل الشركات
HHA eXchange
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2008
    سنة التأسيس
    751
    عدد الموظفين
    $100M-$250M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى