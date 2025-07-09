دليل الشركات
HeyJobs الرواتب

نطاق رواتب HeyJobs يتراوح من $60,504 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $92,188 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في HeyJobs. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $81.3K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $60.5K
التسويق
$70.2K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$92.2K


ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

