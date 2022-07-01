دليل الشركات
Heyday
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Heyday الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Heyday من $56,511 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Heyday. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

العمليات التجارية
$136K
محلل أعمال
$197K
عالم بيانات
$56.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
مدير منتج
$184K
موظف توظيف
$191K
مهندس برمجيات
$201K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Heyday最高薪職位是مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$201,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Heyday年度總薪酬中位數為$187,275。

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Heyday

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tempo
  • Healthcare Bluebook
  • Mountainside Fitness
  • Hero
  • Dialogue
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى