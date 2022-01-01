دليل الشركات
Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hexaware Technologies من $3,616 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $273,625 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hexaware Technologies. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $7.2K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس حلول
Median $122K
محاسب
$3.6K

العمليات التجارية
$5.3K
محلل أعمال
$7.3K
خدمة العملاء
$5.4K
محلل بيانات
$21.8K
عالم بيانات
$10.1K
محلل مالي
$15.6K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$79.7K
التسويق
$7.5K
مدير منتج
$98.5K
مدير مشروع
$121K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$31.3K
مدير برنامج تقني
$274K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hexaware Technologies هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $273,625. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hexaware Technologies هو $15,635.

