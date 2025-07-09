دليل الشركات
Hero Moto الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hero Moto من $10,204 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأدنى إلى $22,974 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hero Moto. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس ميكانيكي
$10.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$23K
مهندس حلول
$14.4K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hero Moto هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $22,974. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hero Moto هو $14,436.

