Herbalife
Herbalife الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Herbalife من $17,966 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $240,790 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Herbalife. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
$18K
مصمم منتجات
$129K

مدير منتج
$241K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$169K
مهندس حلول
$92.3K
مدير برنامج تقني
$168K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Herbalife هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $240,790. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Herbalife هو $140,000.

