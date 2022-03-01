دليل الشركات
Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Henry Ford Health System من $94,554 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $169,150 لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Henry Ford Health System. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K
عالم بيانات
$94.6K
مدير برنامج
$169K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Henry Ford Health System هي مدير برنامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $169,150. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Henry Ford Health System هو $100,000.

