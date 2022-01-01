دليل الشركات
Henkel
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Henkel الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Henkel من $14,250 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $129,350 لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Henkel. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $107K
محلل أعمال
$62.7K
مهندس كيميائي
$93K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
محلل بيانات
$119K
عالم بيانات
$48.4K
محلل مالي
$70.5K
مصرفي استثماري
$77.4K
مهندس مواد
$74.6K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$129K
مصمم منتجات
$94.1K
مدير منتج
$70.2K
مدير مشروع
$102K
المبيعات
$14.2K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$68.5K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Henkel هي مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $129,350. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Henkel هو $76,005.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Henkel

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • SAP
  • Siemens
  • Panasonic
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Alarm.com
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى