Hawk-Eye Innovations
Hawk-Eye Innovations الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hawk-Eye Innovations من $69,650 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $199,000 لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hawk-Eye Innovations. آخر تحديث: 9/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $75.9K
مساعد إداري
$69.7K
مصمم منتجات
$199K

موظف توظيف
$82.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hawk-Eye Innovations هي مصمم منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hawk-Eye Innovations هو $79,136.

