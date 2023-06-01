دليل الشركات
Harvest Partners الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Harvest Partners يتراوح من $89,445 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $241,200 لـ كاتب محتوى إعلاني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Harvest Partners. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$241K
الموارد البشرية
$166K
مستشار إداري
$169K

التسويق
$157K
مدير المنتج
$89.4K
مدير البرامج
$159K
مُوظِّف
$159K
مهندس برمجيات
$189K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$148K
الأسئلة الشائعة

