يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض Research Associate in United States الوسطية في Harvard University $66K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Harvard University. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Harvard University
Research Associate
Boston
إجمالي سنوي
$66K
المستوى
hidden
الراتب الأساسي
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
0-1 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
2-4 سنوات
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Research Associate في Harvard University in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $70,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Harvard University لوظيفة Research Associate in United States هو $66,000.

موارد أخرى

