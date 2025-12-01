دليل الشركات
يتراوح تعويض مبيعات in United States في Gusto من $66.3K لكل year لمستوى L1 إلى $272K لكل year لمستوى L4. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $95K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Gusto. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L1
$66.3K
$64K
$2.3K
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$210K
$150K
$60K
$0
عرض 3 مستويات أكثر
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
جدول الاستحقاق

20%

سنة 1

20%

سنة 2

20%

سنة 3

20%

سنة 4

20%

سنة 5

نوع الأسهم
Options

في Gusto، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 5 سنة:

  • 20% يستحق في 1st-سنة (20.00% سنوياً)

  • 20% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)

  • 20% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)

  • 20% يستحق في 4th-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)

  • 20% يستحق في 5th-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
Options

في Gusto، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مبيعات في Gusto in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $271,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Gusto لوظيفة مبيعات in United States هو $81,000.

